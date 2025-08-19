Virginia emergency agencies urge preparation as Hurricane Erin approaches East Coast

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia emergency response officials are urging residents to prepare now for Hurricane Erin, emphasizing that inland flooding poses risks far beyond coastal areas.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Red Cross and Richmond Ambulance Authority joined forces Tuesday to issue public safety announcements as the hurricane approaches the East Coast.

"Not only is it a time for organizations like us to prepare, it is the perfect time to make sure that your families are ready," said Jonathan McNamara with the Virginia Red Cross.

While Hurricane Erin's potential impact remains uncertain, officials stress the importance of taking warnings seriously to prevent unnecessary risks.

"And that's really what this comes down to is we don't want to put our folks and emergency workers at risk in a situation that was easily preventable," said Mark Tenia, Public Relations Manager for Richmond Ambulance Authority.

Jason Elmore from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management urged residents to learn from previous disasters like Hurricane Helene last August.

"People a lot of time think of hurricane and they only think of the coast, but we want people to realize that flooding is a huge impact especially in the commonwealth of Virginia with these tropical systems and are inland areas whether it's central Virginia or the southwest portion of Virginia," Elmore said.

To that end, Elmore says VDEM created tow digital emergency guides for evacuation for those who live closer to the coast as well as a guide for people who live closer inland which provides information on how to stay prepared and to remain protected in the the event of hurricane.

The Red Cross maintains warehouses stocked with critical supplies to provide relief at a moment's notice, and officials recommend residents do the same in their homes regardless of the storm's size or path.

"While Hurricane Erin, some forecasters say it may take more of an out to sea approach, the steps that you take to prepare for this event are really going to power you through the remainder of hurricane season and the rest of the year," McNamara said.

Tenia emphasized the three key steps for emergency preparedness: I think its important for Virginians to realize that we are entering the busiest time of the year for Virginia when it comes to hurricanes and when it comes to protecting themselves, emergency workers and first-responders, the best thing that anybody can do is make a plan, make an emergency kit, and stay informed."

