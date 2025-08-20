Richmond Public Schools will now provide free breakfast and lunch to all students

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Public Schools has announced that all students will now receive free breakfast and lunch every school day, with no paperwork or applications required from families.

The district said all schools will participate in the Community Eligibility Provision, which eliminates the need for families to complete meal applications or provide income documentation.

The program operates under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act and ensures every student has access to nutritious meals regardless of their family's financial situation.

Households will receive a letter with additional details about the new meal program.

The Community Eligibility Provision allows schools in high-need areas to serve free meals to all students when a significant percentage of enrolled students are already eligible for free meals through other federal assistance programs.

