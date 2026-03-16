Scam Alert: Richmond residents warned of scam text with fake violation letter

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's Commonwealth's Attorney is warning residents about a scam text message circulating that includes a fake court letter demanding payment for a parking or toll violation.

The letter, signed "John Smith, Clerk of the Court," claims the recipient has made a "Parking Violation / Failure to Pay Electronic Toll" and must either appear in court by 9 a.m. Tuesday or pay a fine before the hearing date. A QR code at the bottom of the letter reads "scan your QR code to settle your unpaid balance."

WTVR Scam flyer sent to residents

McEachin said the letter is a scam and not how the court conducts business.

She pointed to several signs that the traffic violation notice is fake, including that both the judge and the clerk are listed as "John Smith," case numbers are not set up correctly, and the hearing date is set for the following day in order to pressure people into paying immediately. McEachin also noted that the General District Court clerk's office does not send texts regarding court dates.

McEachin said the clerk's office received over 200 calls within four hours Monday from concerned citizens.

Did you receive this scam text? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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