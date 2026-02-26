Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
All-electronic tolling begins this weekend in Richmond. Here's what that means for you.

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Feb. 26, 2026
RICHMOND, Va. — Starting Saturday, the Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority is transitioning to all-electronic tolling (AET).

AET uses E-ZPass transponders and license plate recognition technology to collect tolls without requiring drivers to stop.

Drivers without an E-Z Pass will be tolled by license plate on Powhite Parkway and the Boulevard Bridge and all ramps. Cash will no longer be accepted and drivers should not stop at tolling booths.

How drivers feel about Richmond toll booths going cashless

Cash will still be accepted at the Downtown Expressway from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Outside of those hours, drivers without an E-Z Pass will be tolled by plate.

The Downtown Expressway will transition completely to no cash in 2027.

How do you feel about this change? Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

