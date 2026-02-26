All-electronic tolling begins this weekend in Richmond. Here's what that means for you.

RICHMOND, Va. — Starting Saturday, the Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority is transitioning to all-electronic tolling (AET).

AET uses E-ZPass transponders and license plate recognition technology to collect tolls without requiring drivers to stop.

Drivers without an E-Z Pass will be tolled by license plate on Powhite Parkway and the Boulevard Bridge and all ramps. Cash will no longer be accepted and drivers should not stop at tolling booths.

Cash will still be accepted at the Downtown Expressway from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Outside of those hours, drivers without an E-Z Pass will be tolled by plate.

The Downtown Expressway will transition completely to no cash in 2027.

How do you feel about this change? Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

