Inside Richmond's 37th annual Tattoo Convention: Art, Community and Self-Expression

RICHMOND, Va. — One of the longest-running tattoo conventions drew more than 170 tattoo artists from around the world to Richmond this weekend.

Hundreds of attendees eager to get new ink attended the 37th annual Richmond Tattoo and Arts Convention at the Doubletree in Midlothian.

The convention has been a staple in the community since 1988, uniting industry founders, tattoo enthusiasts, artists, collectors and fans.

While showcasing tattoo art remains central to the event, organizers this year placed greater emphasis on the artistic aspects of tattooing to celebrate creativity and self-expression within the community.

Visitors who missed Saturday's activities can still attend on Sunday, with doors opening at noon.

VIDEO VAULT: World's longest-running tattoo convention returns to Richmond

World's longest running tattoo convention returns to Richmond

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.