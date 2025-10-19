Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside Richmond's 37th annual Tattoo Convention: Art, Community and Self-Expression

The River City has been named the third most tattooed city in America. But how did tattoos become so popular here and who are some of the local artists behind the ink?
World's longest running tattoo convention returns to Richmond
Richmond's 37th Annual Tattoo Convention
RICHMOND, Va. — One of the longest-running tattoo conventions drew more than 170 tattoo artists from around the world to Richmond this weekend.

Hundreds of attendees eager to get new ink attended the 37th annual Richmond Tattoo and Arts Convention at the Doubletree in Midlothian.

The convention has been a staple in the community since 1988, uniting industry founders, tattoo enthusiasts, artists, collectors and fans.

While showcasing tattoo art remains central to the event, organizers this year placed greater emphasis on the artistic aspects of tattooing to celebrate creativity and self-expression within the community.

Visitors who missed Saturday's activities can still attend on Sunday, with doors opening at noon.

VIDEO VAULT: World's longest-running tattoo convention returns to Richmond

World's longest running tattoo convention returns to Richmond

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

