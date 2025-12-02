Brief winter mix very early Tuesday, then cold rain through early afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. -- A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the western Piedmont, Blue Ridge, and Shenandoah Valley where the rain will override shallow sub-freezing surface air.

The precipitation could begin as a mix of sleet and freezing rain, but should quickly become all freezing rain (glaze of ice).

The precipitation should begin in the Richmond-area around 4 a.m. Tuesday and should end around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

A cold soaking rain is expected for all areas east of the advisory. Between 0.50" and 1" of rain can be expected, with a few exceptions on either side of that range.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 40s.

Thursday should be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low 50s. A cold front will move through late Thursday, without any precipitation.

Behind the front, Friday will be colder with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Some light precipitation is possible which could be a mix of snow, sleet and rain. A transition to light rain is expected, with the rain coming to an end early Saturday. Dry and cold conditions are likely for the remainder of the weekend.

