Brown's Island gets $30M makeover: What's coming to one of Richmond's favorite spots

RICHMOND, Va. — Brown's Island in downtown Richmond will be closed for the next 11 months as the island in the James River undergoes a $30 million transformation.

The improvements will include potable water, permanent restrooms, ADA-accessible entrances and pathways, a splash pad, river terraces, and shade trees with seating.

"The Brown's Island Improvement Project has been a long time coming, and we could not be more excited to embark on this development," Richmond Mayor Danny Avula said. "The events and attractions that take place on Brown's Island are a major economic driver for the City, which is why this project is a wise investment and has the full support of the City of Richmond. This team dreamed a new future for Brown's Island, and together we are making that happen for Richmonders and visitors to enjoy for years to come."

The city has committed $15 million to the project, while Venture Richmond is raising the remaining $15 million.

CoStar Group, one of Richmond's largest employers and headquartered steps from the island, is contributing $5 million.

Venture Richmond Brown’s Island Improvement Project

"Brown's Island sits at the heart of what makes Richmond so special - its creativity, community spirit, and connection to the river," CoStar Group CEO Andy Florance said. "The company and I are deeply invested in Richmond's growth and future, and we know Brown's Island will continue to be a vibrant gathering place that reflects the energy and innovation of this great city."

Other Richmond businesses and groups that have donated $1 million or more include The Community Foundation for a greater Richmond, Dominion Energy and NewMarket Corporation.

"This project is the embodiment of Venture Richmond's role in our community, which is to help enhance the vitality of our community," Farhad Aghdami, board chair of Venture Richmond, said.

"We're so proud of this project and are grateful for the donors who have contributed over $25 million thus far. We truly look forward to the day when Richmond sets foot on the new Brown's Island."

Brown's Island will remain closed until October 2026 and will reopen in time for the 2026 Richmond Folk Festival.

Venture Richmond Brown’s Island Improvement Project

So what about your other favorite Brown's Island events?

Dominion Energy Riverrock will take place along the Riverfront May 15-17, 2026, but not on Brown's Island.

The T. Tyler Potterfield Memorial Bridge generally will remain open throughout construction and accessible from Tredegar Street via the western end of Brown's Island.

Friday Cheers will take a hiatus in 2026 and return to the island in 2027.



