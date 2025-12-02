What does it take to put on Les Misérables? Go behind the scenes with the production stage manager.

RICHMOND, Va. — Valjean, at last, the curtain is about to rise on Les Misérables at the Altria Theater in Richmond.

But before any performers can take the stage or musicians can play a note, the massive musical's stage crew has to make sure all the pieces are in place for a successful (and safe) show.

Production Stage Manager Ken Davis took a break from set-up Monday to share what it takes.

"We arrived in Richmond [Monday] at 3 p.m. and worked until midnight. Came back at 8 a.m.," Davis said. "We are unloading 11 transit trailers worth of equipment. That equipment includes all of the scenery, all of the audio, the sound, all the lighting, all the costumes, all of the wigs, all of the props, all of the furniture, everything that makes Les Misérables happen."

The touring show, which is in a series of one-week stops, has played in more than 30 cities so far this year.

This is the eighth time Les Misérables has performed at the Altria, Davis said.

"A lot of our cast was here the last time we played Richmond [in 2023], so you know, we're already talking about everybody's favorite Thai restaurant and best place to get coffee close to the theater," Davis said. "What that also means is that a lot of folks who are working behind me worked on the show the last time it was here."

Les Misérables is celebrating its 40th year in production. Davis credits the show's longevity to the story and the power of live performance.

"Love and hope and redemption, which might sound clichéd in our cynical age, but you know, it's the basis of life and to hear the story told live from folks that might be 20 feet away from you, you may make eye contact with the singer singing, "I Dreamed a Dream," she may catch your eye," he said. "There's nothing like that. TV and movies, wonderful as they are can't give that to you."

There are eight Les Misérables performances between Tuesday, December 2 and Sunday, December 7. Click here for ticket information.



