Richmond's Armstrong High School to be renamed in 2027

RICHMOND, Va. — Armstrong High School will be known as Armstrong-Kennedy High School beginning in July 2027, as decided by the School Board at their Tuesday night meeting.

The change is rooted in the school's history. Richmond's East End previously had two schools, Armstrong and John F. Kennedy, until 2004. The new combined school was named Armstrong but used Kennedy's building.

Since then, several Kennedy alumni pushed for the reinstatement of the Kennedy name. At Tuesday night's meeting, Richmond Public Schools' Principal Director for High Schools recommended that the name not be changed, instead suggesting alternative ways to acknowledge the school's history such as a historical marker or banner.

School Board member Cheryl Burke filed a motion to name the school Armstrong-Kennedy High effective July 2027, also adopting some of the district's recommendations, which was approved unanimously.

Superintendent Jason Kamras said the name change would cost about $100,000, although he emphasized that's currently a rough estimate.

