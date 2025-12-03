Richmond School Board member Shonda Harris-Muhammed announces resignation

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond School Board member Shonda Harris-Muhammed announced her resignation on Tuesday.

Harris-Muhammed, who serves the 6th District, said she has accepted a position as an acting superintendent of a school division in Virginia, and that Tuesday night's meeting would likely be her last.

"Every path that I've been on in my life has been for a purpose, has been for an ordained assignment, and I have always walked boldly in my faith," Harris-Muhammed said. "I have reflected on the contributions that I have made as a school board member, as a community leader, and the door has opened for me to move into the next season of my professional life, and I am going to take it because I deserve it."

She also shared that she will be joining Lt. Gov.-elect Ghazala Hashmi's transition team.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

