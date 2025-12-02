Richmond nonprofits see surge in need as inflation impacts Giving Tuesday donations

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond-area nonprofits are experiencing a surge in demand for basic necessities as families struggle with economic pressures this Giving Tuesday.

Organizations across the region report significant increases in requests for food, housing and healthcare assistance.

According to United Way Richmond, which represents about 50 nonprofits, November and December typically bring the bulk of annual donations. However, this year's Giving Tuesday arrives amid widespread economic uncertainty affecting both donors and recipients.

A recent Wallet Hub survey reveals that three out of five Americans say inflation is preventing them from making charitable contributions.

For those unable to donate financially this year, Katina Williams, United Way's Chief Impact Officer, suggests volunteering as an alternative way to help.

"People have stepped up to volunteer. Particularly as nonprofits collect food items, having volunteers to be able to sort those items, put bags and boxes together, be available for distribution times, giving of their time is also important," Williams said.

Williams noted that United Way has not yet seen a drop in their donor base due to economic conditions. However, because community needs have grown so dramatically, their partner nonprofits require additional funding to help families make ends meet.

The organization emphasizes that no donation is too small, as every contribution helps address the growing gap between available resources and community needs.



