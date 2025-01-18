Richmond police investigating a shooting, 2 separate stabbings on Friday; 3 people taken to area hospitals

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police were busy Friday with several scenes of violence.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett a man was shot in both of his legs in the Fulton area of Richmond Friday night. He was taken to VCU Medical Center with non life threatening injuries.

First responders were also called to two stabbing cases Friday afternoon and evening. Crime Insider sources say the scenes are not connected, but both victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

The first stabbing happened on the city's Northside around 3 p.m. at the Richmond Dairy Apartments on West Marshall Street where according to sources, an argument ended with a man being stabbed.

The second happened on the Southside around 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Castlewood Shops, a strip of food dives, night club, a nutrition business and a barber shop

Crime Insider sources say a homeless man was stabbed after an argument. The suspect, another homeless man, was arrested a few streets over.

At last check, both stabbing victims are in critical but stable condition.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

