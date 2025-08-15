Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Richmond women launch pumpkin delivery service bringing fall decor directly to your doorstep

Patch to Porch SCOTT THUMB .png
Patch to Porch
Patch to Porch RVA is bringing pumpkin deliveries to the Richmond region.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Rebecca Rabiger has never been happy when summer ends in Richmond, but decorating her front porch for fall has always helped. That’s why, after being laid off from her corporate project manager job earlier this year, she decided to go all in on an idea that’s more creative than corporate. Rabiger and fellow Richmonder Sara Lahmann have teamed up on Patch to Porch RVA, a locally based and sourced pumpkin delivery and styling service. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

