Richmond women launch pumpkin delivery service bringing fall decor directly to your doorstep

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rebecca Rabiger has never been happy when summer ends in Richmond, but decorating her front porch for fall has always helped. That’s why, after being laid off from her corporate project manager job earlier this year, she decided to go all in on an idea that’s more creative than corporate. Rabiger and fellow Richmonder Sara Lahmann have teamed up on Patch to Porch RVA, a locally based and sourced pumpkin delivery and styling service. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.