Down Home Family Reunion brings R&B legends Blue Magic to historic Jackson Ward festival

RICHMOND, Va. — The 34th annual Down Home Family Reunion will bring African American folklife celebrations to historic Jackson Ward this Saturday.

The free festival takes place on Aug. 16 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Abner Clay Park, featuring a variety of cultural experiences and entertainment.

Visitors can enjoy stories, food vendors, and live performances throughout the event. The Allegak Folklore Society's African dancers and drummers will present traditional dance performances.

Musical entertainment will showcase African rhythms, reggae, and blues. Legendary R&B group Blue Magic will perform alongside Virginia's own Rodney Stith.

Festival organizers have arranged satellite parking with shuttle service from Carver Elementary and Maggie Walker High Schools. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

The same day, jazz musician James "Saxmo" Gates will celebrate the release of his seventh record, "Saxmo's Den," with a concert at the Perkinson Center in Chester beginning at 7 p.m.

