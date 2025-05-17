Council member on Richmond real estate tax bills: 'Do not make the mistake of double-paying'

RICHMOND, Va. — A city council member is warning Richmonders with mortgages about "extra real estate tax bills" that were mailed out this week.

Councilmember Andrew Breton (1st District) wrote on social media Saturday morning to "not make the mistake of double-paying" as the bills are typically sent to and handled directly by mortgage companies.

"This extra copy sent to you is for informational purposes only. And it’s confusing," Breton posted around 9 a.m. "Call 311 with questions. They have weekend hours and a call-back feature."

A bunch of extra real estate tax bills got mailed out this week by the City of Richmond. Usually these only go to your mortgage company.



Your mortgage company handles these payments. This extra copy sent to you is for informational purposes only. And it’s confusing.



Do not… — Gumby Dot Gov (Council Member Breton) (@gumbydotgov) May 17, 2025

Breton later shared this message from the mayor’s office:

1. If you have a mortgage, your real estate bill is usually sent directly to your lender to pay on your behalf.

2. That will still happen.

3. This time you were also sent the bill. It's a copy, but we weren't clear about that.

4. We are sorry for the confusion and will be prepared to respond to all your questions, working to get out more communication now!

This latest glitch comes after the Richmond Finance Department sent out at least 200 incorrect personal property tax bills, CBS 6 Investigative Reporter Tyler Layne reported last week.

Some viewers also reached out to CBS 6 with questions about their car tax bills, and some councilmembers said they've also fielded concerns about potential issues.

RELATED: Richmond sent out at least 200 incorrect personal property bills, email reveals

Richmond sent out at least 200 incorrect personal property bills, email reveals

In an email sent last week, a liaison for Breton told Interim Chief Administrative Officer Sabrina Joy-Hogg that "several residents with vehicles over 20 years old" had their assessments jump over $20,000 despite receiving an assessment of around $2,300 last year.

In response, finance department contractor Anne Seward stated in an email that incorrect bills were sent to 223 taxpayers, which she called a "small population." She said there was a "conversion year glitch" at the 20-year mark in the valuation methodology that impacted vehicles with 2004 and 2005 models.

Seward added that corrected bills are being uploaded to impacted customers' online accounts and will re-issued through the mail.

City spokesperson Ross Catrow said the mistakes impacted 0.1% of customers as the department handles tax billing for over 200,000 vehicles.

Catrow added that the department is operating at a 1% correction rate for personal property tax bills, which is down from 2-3% last year. He said finance is focused on improving its data collection from third parties, automating processes, increasing response times, and strengthening internal controls.

Councilmember Kenya Gibson (3rd District) said it was "incredibly concerning" to learn of another finance department issue on the heels of more than 8,000 incorrect rebate checks being issued back in March.

"I've expressed concern about the high rates of turnover in the finance department for this very reason. Accountability begins with training and consistency," she said in a statement.

The city previously attributed the rebate checks errors to poor quality controls and said the finance department had no standard operating procedures in the place that could've helped prevent the problems.

At the time, Councilmember Ellen Robertson said she was "not feeling any real comfort" that the finance department wouldn't "continue to have some glitches that have not been addressed."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.