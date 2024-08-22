Why police officers were walking around this Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. -- Officers with Richmond Police held a Command Staff Walk Wednesday evening in the St. John's Wood community to talk to neighbors and offer tips on preventing crime.

The purpose of the initiative was to hear directly from the community about what officials can do to help deal with their safety concerns, according to the department.

Lt. Warren Andorfer said walks like these are important not just for how officers connect with the community, but when.

"Having that contact… a lot of these residents we don't have these interactions with. We want to have the interaction not in their crisis moment but in their day-to-day lives to get that relationship that communication back and forth," Andorfer said.

The walk is one of several that the department holds throughout the year in hopes of strengthening trust across the area.

