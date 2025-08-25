Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Woman killed in Richmond shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 7, 2025
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 7, 2025
Hunt Avenue Fatal Shooting
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman was shot and killed on Richmond's Northside on Sunday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Hunt Avenue in the Providence Park neighborhood around 9:30 p.m., according to online emergency communication logs.

Sources told Burkett that the woman was deceased when police arrived.

No suspect information or additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone