Warmer and more humid today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be warmer and more humid with variable cloudiness. Highs will range from the lower to upper 80s.

An area of low pressure to our southeast will cause a few showers in far southeastern Virginia. An approaching cold front will cause scattered storms closer to I-81. A few of those storms could track into central Virginia, mostly late today into this evening.

Coastal Flood Alerts remain in effect for eastern Virginia today.

Rain chances will increase a bit later this evening through around midnight. Lows will be in the 60s.

A cold front will pass Monday morning. Skies will range from partly to mostly sunny. Less humid air will filter in during the day with highs ranging from the lower 80s northwest to the upper 80s southeast. A few sprinkles are possible near the coast.

Humidity levels will be very comfortable Tuesday through the end of the week.

Highs will range from the mid 70s to the lower 80s, with overnight lows in the 50s to around 60. A few rural spots to the northwest could dip into the upper 40s to around 50.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Fernand is located southeast of Bermuda, and will track east of Bermuda today into tonight.

Another tropical wave in the central Atlantic has moderate potential for development as it moves westward into the Caribbean over the next few days. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Gabrielle.

