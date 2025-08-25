Flying Squirrels Harry Potter Night: Magical baseball event features scarves and charity auction

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Flying Squirrels are hosting a magical night at The Diamond with their Harry Potter Night on Friday, Aug. 29.

Fans will have a chance to show off their Hogwarts swag starting at 5:30 p.m. as the team will give away Harry Potter-themed scarves to the first 1,000 fans.

As an added bonus, Muggles will have the opportunity to bid on game-worn Harry Potter jerseys. Proceeds will benefit the non-profit Greater Richmond Fit4Kids.

The organization is dedicated to improving children's health through promoting physical activity and healthy eating.

