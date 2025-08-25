Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Flying Squirrels Harry Potter Night: Magical baseball event features scarves and charity auction

First 1,000 fans will receive Hogwarts-themed scarves; game-worn jersey auction will benefit Greater Richmond Fit4Kids
Richmond Flying Squirrels
Flying Squirrels Harry Potter Night
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Flying Squirrels are hosting a magical night at The Diamond with their Harry Potter Night on Friday, Aug. 29.

Fans will have a chance to show off their Hogwarts swag starting at 5:30 p.m. as the team will give away Harry Potter-themed scarves to the first 1,000 fans.

As an added bonus, Muggles will have the opportunity to bid on game-worn Harry Potter jerseys. Proceeds will benefit the non-profit Greater Richmond Fit4Kids.

The organization is dedicated to improving children's health through promoting physical activity and healthy eating.

Click here for ticket information.

Diamond Forecast

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

