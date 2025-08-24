CBS 6 mourns loss of longtime studio director Dave Roberts

RICHMOND, Va. — Dave Roberts, a longtime studio director and camera operator at CBS 6, died Sunday morning after a lengthy battle with cancer.

While many viewers might not have known Roberts by name or recognized his face, his work was visible on screens across the region for years. As the station's studio director, Roberts was the skilled craftsman behind the lens who operated cameras and created the sweeping jib shots that enhanced the visual quality of broadcasts.

Roberts played a significant role in the station's coverage of special events, including the State Open of Virginia golf tournament and the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game, among many others.

Beyond his technical skills, colleagues remember Roberts as a good and kind man. His work behind the scenes helped make CBS 6 newscasts look professional and polished.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Roberts' brother Jay and all of his loved ones during this difficult time.

We'll miss you, Dave. In the words of Neil Young, "Long may you run."