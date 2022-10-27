Richmond CAO hopes to 'stop the rumor mill' after chief's resignation

RICHMOND, Va. -- On their way into Richmond City Hall on Thursday, security stopped CBS 6 Problem Solver investigator Melissa Hipolit and a photojournalist as they tried to ask Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Lincoln Saunders whether he was the person who asked now former Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith to resign.

After being told by a security officer that someone in Saunder's office said he "doesn't do interviews," a Richmond taxpayer who witnessed the exchange asked the administration to be more transparent.

"Seems to be a lot of stonewalling going on with the officials who run the city and citizens and reporters that ask questions that, honestly, I as a taxpayer, would like to have answers to," Smokie Crews said.

Later in the afternoon, Saunders emailed a statement to CBS 6 "to stop the rumor mill."

"Questions are swirling from the Mayor’s involvement in the Chief’s resignation to severance pay. I’d like to take a moment to clarify some of the statements that have been made so the City can move forward and look toward the future," the statement continued.

Saunders said he "called Mayor Stoney and informed him of the chief's decision to resign."

"I also informed him of the Chief’s request for administrative leave through the end of the year. During the conversation, I consulted with him about my thoughts on an Acting Chief," the statement continued. "This is standard practice for me when it comes to important decisions of the city administration. Handling personnel matters is the responsibility of the CAO. However, when it involves members of senior city leadership, especially members of the team that will serve in the Mayor’s Cabinet, I always discuss my recommendations, and the reasons behind them, with the Mayor, as the Chief Executive. If the Mayor concurs with my recommendation I move forward, if he does not, I come back to him with additional recommendations for consideration. In this case, the Mayor was strongly in favor of my first recommendation, and we moved expeditiously to appoint and swear in Chief Edwards as the Acting Chief of the Richmond Police Department."

Saunders expressed his appreciation for former Chief Smith's dedication to Richmond over his two-plus years on the job and confirmed Smith would receive $15,427.93, or four weeks' pay, while on administrative leave until December 31.

The statement does not clarify whether the chief was asked to resign by someone at City Hall or if the chief resigned on his own.

A follow-up question about that detail has not yet been answered by the CAO's office.

Richmond City charter states the Mayor may request the CAO remove any city employee as they see fit.

But on Wednesday, one day after Chief Smith suddenly submitted his resignation, Mayor Stoney told CBS 6 that's not how he does things.

"I don't get involved in the hiring and firing of police chiefs," Stoney said.

Yet, as CBS 6 reporter Tyler Layne pointed out Wednesday, news releases sent from the mayor's office in 2019 and 2020 credited Mayor Stoney for both the appointments and resignation of several former police chiefs.

However, with Chief Gerald Smith's resignation, Mayor Stoney told a different story.

"All I can tell you, because this is a personnel matter right here, the chief turned in his resignation to the Chief Administrative Officer yesterday. I respect the Chief's decision," Stoney said.

"Did you ask for it? Yes or no," CBS 6 reporter Tyler Layne asked.

"I was not in the meeting, so I did not ask for any resignation. These were decisions made by the chief," Stoney replied.

Smith resigned Tuesday amid controversy surrounding reported low morale within the department, mounting police officer vacancies, his claims about the scrutinized alleged July 4th mass shooting plot in which no evidence has been made public, and the Richmond Coalition of Police recently telling CBS 6 it was calling for a "change in leadership."

"It's hard to imagine that he didn't let the police chief know, at some time, that he wouldn't mind him leaving," CBS 6 political analyst Doctor Bob Holsworth said.

Holsworth said given Stoney's potential future political ambitions, it was not surprising Stoney was distancing himself from Smith's departure.

"If you're watching the political environment right now, crime is a major issue, and for the next years of his term until 2024, it's going to be very important for the city to get on top of crime," Holsworth said.

Richmond City Councilman Mike Jones (9th District) said fighting crime should be the top priority for Richmond's next top cop.

"Technically the CAO hires and fires. My greater concern is how are we going to stem the gun violence that is going on right here on Southside," Jones said.

Councilwoman Kristen Nye (4th District) said what happened with Smith is a moot point, and conversations right now are focused on how the city moves forward.

