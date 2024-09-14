Closure of iconic Pipeline Trail along the James River is 'definitely disappointing,' father says

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rivergoers are sharing their voices after the Pipeline Trail, one of the most unique sections of the James River Park System, was closed indefinitely by city officials on Friday.

The announcement came as the trail had been shut down for months after a summertime sewage leak resulted in elevated E. coli levels in the river.

Multiple sewage leaks, as well as stormwater overflow, caused high levels of E. Coli in that portion of the James River, according to city officials.

Adam Tremper brought his daughter to go out on the river Saturday morning. He called the river "our church" and said he and his family "come out here and enjoy it" weekly all year long.

"You're living in a city and you just get to come out here and be in nature," he said. "I don't think there's any other place in the world that has access like this."

He said learning the iconic trail was closed for good was rough.

“It’s definitely disappointing," Tremper said. "A lot of people need the river. And it’s a great place to get your therapy and it’s one of the best access point for people downtown."

City officials wrote in a news release late Friday that repairs to the pipeline earlier this summer highlighted safety concerns for the trail.

That is why they are closing the catwalk over the sewer pipe and urging rivergoers to not go to the beaches near the pipe.

Autumn Hart is another resident who learned about the closure Saturday a.m. while trying to show the trail to her family who was in town visiting.

She wanted to show the spot to her sister because she believes it is not only convenient but one of the coolest trails in Richmond.

“It’s sort of a bummer to find out today," Hart said. "I do hope the city can reopen this trail.”

Folks looking for waterfront trails will have to turn to other places like:



Pony Pasture

Reedy Creek

Ancarrows Landing

The Wetlands

Great Shiplock Park

Belle Isle

Dock Street

Tredegar Put In

“I hope they can find some way to create some type of easement, or some type of access so people can get down,” said Tremper.



