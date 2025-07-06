Inside Poké Fest: Pokémon fans gather to celebrate beloved franchise: 'All love and positive vibes'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Pokémon enthusiasts of all ages came together in Chesterfield this weekend for a special event celebrating the popular franchise.

The Cards and More Tour hosted Poké Fest, where adults and children explored the world of Pokémon through various activities and merchandise.

Starting Saturday, dozens of vendors offered everything Pokémon, from figurines to comics to trading cards at the festival.

For a $5 admission fee, attendees enjoyed music, games and a cosplay photo station. They also had the opportunity to meet their favorite voice actors from the Pokémon show.



Brandon Siegel explained why he and his girlfriend love attending these types of conventions.

"Spaces like this, you don't have to worry about being made fun of or being looked at or stared at," Siegel said. "Because everyone here is here to enjoy it for the same reason and to love the same thing that you love. And so it's just all love and positive vibes and that's the coolest part about it."

The festival also offered a free Pokémon-themed water bottle to the first 500 dedicated Pokémon fans who arrived.

