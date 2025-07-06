Tropical Storm Chantal will bring muggy conditions, scattered storms to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Muggy weather returns today, and it will stay muggy for the week ahead.

We will see sunshine this morning with increasing clouds.

Tropical Storm Chantal will made landfall in northeastern South Carolina. It will weaken and track up through central North Carolina today. This will bring scattered showers and storms to our area, with rain chances across the metro increasing during the afternoon. Rain chances will be higher south of I-64. It will not be solid hours of rain, but due to the muggy conditions, storms could produce rainfall rates exceeding 1" in less than an hour. Highs will range from the lower 80s south to near 90 north.

🌀 BONUS: Track Tropical Storm Chantal with CBS 6 Interactive Hurricane Tracker

While much of our area will get a break this evening and tonight, areas well southwest of Richmond will see more rainfall. Localized flooding will be possible.

The remnants of Chantal will track across southern and southeastern Virginia on Monday. This will keep occasional showers and storms around during the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday will be muggy and hotter with highs in the low to mid 90s. The feels-like temperature will exceed 100 in the afternoon. Scattered storms will be possible, with the best chance in northern and northwestern Virginia. There is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms with strong wind gusts.

The rest of the week will be a pattern of muggy days with scattered storms. Not all areas will see storms each day, but the storms that pop up will produce heavy rainfall. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90.

