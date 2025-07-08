Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

RVA East End Festival will return in 2025 to support school arts programs

RVA East End Festival will return in 2025 to support school arts programs
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond leaders have announced the return of a festival that benefits schools in the city's East End.

The RVA East End Festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 27 at Chimborazo Park. The free event will feature a concert by a string orchestra from the Richmond Symphony, along with performances from Richmond Public Schools students.

The festival aims to raise awareness and funding for music and arts programs at East End schools.

Organizers say the event is crucial for providing students with the resources they need to succeed in creative fields, including access to musical instruments.

Since 2016, the festival has raised more than $500,000 for East End schools.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone