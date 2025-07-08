RVA East End Festival will return in 2025 to support school arts programs

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond leaders have announced the return of a festival that benefits schools in the city's East End.

The RVA East End Festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 27 at Chimborazo Park. The free event will feature a concert by a string orchestra from the Richmond Symphony, along with performances from Richmond Public Schools students.

The festival aims to raise awareness and funding for music and arts programs at East End schools.

Organizers say the event is crucial for providing students with the resources they need to succeed in creative fields, including access to musical instruments.

Since 2016, the festival has raised more than $500,000 for East End schools.

