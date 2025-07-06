Demonstrators in Richmond protest Trump tax and spending bill: 'Everyone is going to be affected'

RICHMOND, Va. — Demonstrators gathered at Jefferson Park in Richmond on Saturday to protest President Trump's recently signed tax and spending bill legislation, which they call a "bill for billionaires."

The emergency rally was organized by PSL Virginia and 50501 Virginia, with activists expressing their frustrations toward the Trump administration's new law.

"The amount that's being cut from Medicaid is historic and it's going to affect everyone at home," she said. "Not just disabled people, not just sick people, it's your parents, it's your neighbors. Everyone is going to be affected negatively by this bill."

The legislation, which President Trump signed into law during Independence Day celebrations, includes a new 80-hour-a-month work requirements for many adults receiving Medicaid and food stamps, including older people up to age 65. Parents of children 14 and older would have to meet the program’s work requirements.

VIDEO: Watch Trump sign tax and spending cuts bill at White House picnic

Watch Trump sign tax and spending cuts bill at White House picnic

"It's the most popular bill ever signed in the history of our country," Trump said."We have the biggest tax cut, the biggest spending cut, the largest border security investment in American history. We'll have strong borders."

More than 71 million people rely on Medicaid, which expanded under Obama's Affordable Care Act, and 40 million use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Most already work, according to analysts.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that 11.8 million more Americans would become uninsured by 2034 if the bill became law and 3 million more would not qualify for food stamps, also known as SNAP benefits.

The new law also increases spending for border security and defense while extending the tax cuts implemented in 2017.

National Politics What's in the tax and spending bill that Trump has signed into law AP via Scripps News Group

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Every day CBS 6 is giving a voice to the stories happening in your community. If you have a story idea, email our team at NewsTips@wtvr.com or click here to submit a tip.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.