VCU receives $2.3 million grant to support low-income students

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Commonwealth University has received a $2.3 million grant from the State Council for Higher Education of Virginia to support Pell-eligible students as the university welcomes its largest incoming freshman class.

More than 4,500 students are starting at VCU this fall, with nearly 40% of the freshman class qualifying for Pell Grants, which are awarded to students from low-income families.

"Pell Grant is in general, students that come from families that have low income, and so it is determined at the federal level," said Maggie Tolan with VCU's Student Success Innovation Office.

"Every year our freshman class increases. So we're close to 40% of every class coming now is Pell eligible," Tolan said.

The state grant will provide critical financial support beyond what federal Pell Grants cover.

"When you look at the FAFSA and Pell eligible, they still have remaining need. Pell does not take care of that. So the grant actually closes that gap," Tolan said.

The funding provides about $5,000 each semester to cover tuition costs, allowing students to use other federal dollars for necessities.

"If that's off the plate, any additional federal dollars they can now use for those necessities of health, care, clothing, food, basic needs," Tolan said.

Divya Iyer, an incoming freshman planning to study pre-law, understands the financial challenges many students face.

"I'm pre-law so I want to go to law school and it can be really expensive," Iyer said.

The grant announcement came just weeks before President Trump signed a budget bill that some educational organizations feared would impact higher education funding. While the final version did not cut the Pell Grant program, it eliminated Grad PLUS loans and lowered the cap on Parent PLUS loans.

Tolan emphasized that the state funding is secure regardless of federal changes.

"It is not a federal grant, it is a state grant. That money is not going away," Tolan said.

The grant will also help first-year students secure on-campus employment, which has been shown to improve retention rates.

"This grant, really, for first year students, is from day one to get them on campus employment, because we also find that students that work on campus stay in school longer," Tolan said.

Both Tolan and Iyer hope to see greater access to higher education for all students.

"If people who are low income and deserving of going to good schools they should be able to, without being in debt for the rest of their lives," Iyer said.

"It is about staying in school, completing that degree and getting access to the things that make changes in families lives," Tolan said.

For more information on available scholarships and grants, visit the Federal Student Aid website or The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.