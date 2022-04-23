2 hurt after officer-involved crash at busy Richmond intersection

RICHMOND, Va. -- A police officer and another person were injured in a three-car crash at a busy intersection in Richmond's Ginter Park neighborhood Friday evening.

Officers said the wreck happened in the 3800 block of Chamberlayne at the intersection of Laburnum just after 6:10 p.m.

The collision involved a police department cruiser and other cars, according to officials with Richmond Police.

"A citizen and an officer sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported for medical attention," officers said "The citizen of the third vehicle remained on scene."

Police said the wreck is under investigation by the RPD Special Operations Division Crash Team.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.