Richmond leaf collection program starts Monday with 4 disposal options

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's annual leaf collection program begins Monday, giving residents multiple ways to dispose of fallen leaves.

The Department of Public Works has outlined four options for leaf removal this season.

Residents can place up to six bags of leaves near their trash cans on normal collection days throughout the year.

During November and December, the city offers unlimited bagged collection by sector.

For those with large quantities of loose leaves, two drop-off locations are available: the East Richmond Road Convenience Center and the Maury Street Leaf Drop-off.

Starting Monday, Nov. 3, residents can also request vacuum service for a $30 fee.

