Richmond police raid home after New Year's celebratory gunfire caught on social media

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police executed a search warrant after social media video and the city's ShotSpotter technology led officers to a home where a man was filmed firing celebratory gunshots on New Year's Eve.

A special tactical team moved in on the Southside residence Thursday after discovering the footage, which shows a man firing multiple rounds in front of a home. The video even captured the gun jamming during the incident.

Southside resident Helen Durham says she spent part of New Year's Eve hiding inside her home due to the constant gunfire in her neighborhood.

"I was looking at Ryan Seacrest, New York City waiting for the ball to drop," Durham said. "This shooting has to stop because I'm so nervous. It sounds like they're right outside my window and they're constantly shooting."

Durham shares her home with her niece and called for stronger enforcement during holiday periods.

"My point to the mayor and all the city council members, I don't know what kind of enforcement needs to be done, but something else needs to be done around holiday time," she said.

Shown the video, mayor Danny Avula expressed frustration with the ongoing problem.

"It's all over the city," said Mayor Danny Avula. "I mean, I remember probably 12 years ago, I had to have roof work done because of bullets that had put holes and created a roof leak in my house."

Richmond's Chief of Police Rick Edwards warned residents against celebratory gunfire earlier this week, emphasizing that using firearms to celebrate is inappropriate and dangerous.

Richmond police chief warns against celebratory gunfire ahead of New Year's Eve

"Using your firearm to celebrate the new year is inappropriate and can cause real world harm," Edwards said.

Mayor Avula referenced a tragic incident from years past to underscore the dangers of celebratory gunfire.

In 2013, 7-year-old Brendon Mackey collapsed while walking with his father to see a July 4th fireworks show. Police believe a stray bullet someone fired into the air hit him.

"There was an incident a few years ago in Chesterfield County where a young child died because errant gunfire had fallen from the sky," Avula said. "We need people to think about the potential implications of their celebratory actions and give them different options."

Police said they have opened several celebratory gunfire investigations after New Year's Eve and plan to follow up on them throughout the coming weeks.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.