Chance of wintry mix in Virginia on Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. — Friday: Mixed clouds and sunshine. Highs will range from the low/mid 40s near the coast and in northern Virginia, to around 50 in the metro, to the mid/upper 50s far southwest.

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of a wintry mix of snow and sleet afternoon and evening along and north of I-64. Rain across areas south of 64. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 30s, RVA area, with slightly warmer reading southern VA.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows at night ranging from the upper teens to the mid 20s.

Next week: Highs warm into the low to mid 50s Tuesday, and will be around 60 on Wednesday.

