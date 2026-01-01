Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fire breaks out at Northside auto shop

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at Gortney's Body Shop in the city's Northside.

The flames broke out just before noon at the auto repair shop, which sits at the intersection of North Lombardy Street and Overbrook Road.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly. We have reached out to Richmond Fire and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

