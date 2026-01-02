Do you take Midlothian Turnpike often? VDOT wants to hear from you.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation wants input from drivers who use Midlothian Turnpike as they evaluate potential improvements at a key intersection.

VDOT is seeking public feedback on possible enhancements at the intersection of Route 60 and Woolridge Road in Midlothian. The Midlothian Turnpike section is part of VDOT's Arterial Preservation Network.

The intersection has been ranked high on VDOT's potential for safety improvement rankings, prompting the department to explore upgrade options.

Drivers can share their experiences and suggestions by clicking here.

