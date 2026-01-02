Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
VCU Health welcomes first babies of 2026: 'Unforgettable start to the year'

RICHMOND, Va. — VCU Health shared photos of the first babies born in its downtown Richmond medical center in 2026.

Babies welcomed on New Year's Day wore special crowns and VCU Health onesies to commemorate the day.

"Congratulations to the happy parents on this unforgettable start to the year!" the hospital wrote on social media.

