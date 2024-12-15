Why officer calls 3rd gun buyback outside Richmond church a 'win-win'

RICHMOND, Va. — Some police officers spent their Saturday morning at a Richmond church buying back hundreds of guns from city residents.

Anyone who lives in Richmond and is at least 18 years old was able to turn in their firearm outside New Life Deliverance Tabernacle as part of the city's 3rd gun buyback.

Folks received a $250 gift card for an assault weapon or a $200 gift card for a handgun or shotgun.

Sgt. Tish Cushenberry with Richmond Police said the event is part of the department's mission to reduce the accessibility of firearms around the city.

"It's a win-win. The guns are off the streets. We don't want any unwanted operable weapons lying around the house for our young folks to get into accidentally," Cushenberry said. "We have a lot of that going on. So this is a really safe, safe way to dispose of your unwanted firearms."

Richmond's first gun buyback event in August 2022 ended after just three hours with more than $67,500 in gift cards handed out.



The has been no word yet on the date for the city's next gun buyback event.

