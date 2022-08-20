Richmond gun buyback ends after 3 ½ hours; $67,500 in gift cards handed out

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's first-ever gun buyback initiative aimed at combating rising gun violence ended after $67,500 worth of gift cards were exchanged for firearms over just 3 1/2 hours Saturday.

The event, which wrapped up around 1:30 p.m., was deemed a "huge success."

"Thank you to everyone who came out and participated in the City's first annual gun buyback," city officials posted on Twitter. "Due to the overwhelming response, we are shutting down for the day. We look forward to serving you at the next buyback."

People started lining up over an hour before the event started. And throughout the morning, the line of cars overflowed onto Midlothian Turnpike and backed up parts of the busy road at some points because of the turnout.

A large parking lot at Liberation Church on the city's Southside was converted for the drive-thru event.

Mayor Levar Stoney pushed for the event after calling combating gun violence was a top priority for his administration.

“We have too many guns in the hands of too many people who should not possess those guns," Stoney previously said.

He believes the event was a step toward making the city safer by getting guns off the street and providing a safe disposal for them.

WTVR Pati Navalta with Robby Poblete Foundation

Officials asked Pati Navalta with the California-based Robby Poblete Foundation to help put on the event since the ground has hosted numerous gun buybacks across the country.

“What I know without a doubt is the probability of a gun taking someone’s life drops to zero when they turn it in,” Navalta said.

Together they created Richmond’s first drive-thru gun buyback program where people drove up with their unloaded guns in their trunks for officials to evaluate.

Then, per Virginia law, participants had to fill out a brief form explaining why they were turning the gun in.

WTVR

They then were offered a gift card from Amazon, Foot Locker, Walmart or Kroger. The value depended on the type of firearm that was turned in:

$250 for an assault weapon

$200 for a handgun

$150 for a rifle

$25 for an inoperable gun

Organizers with the Robby Poblete Foundation said they are not against the Second Amendment.

"We are against senseless gun violence," Navalta said. "We are for gun safety."

The $67,500 in gift cards, which were funded from the city's COVID-19 relief, generating quite a turnout.

WTVR Retired Richmond Police Officer Glenwood Burley

Glenwood Burley, a retired Richmond police officer, said the line of cars was "unexpected" and considered the event a big win.

“Any gun that you can get out of someone’s bedroom, that someone may break-in and take somebody's life with it next week, this is a win for everyone in the city,” Burley said.

However, some people were critical of the event citing concerns on the lesser value exchange of the gun, and the fact they believe those using guns for crime will not take part.

Similar programs have been implemented in other cities across the country including some in Virginia. However, research into whether the efforts led to a reduction in gun violence remains unclear.

Following the event, the serial codes of the guns will be checked by police. If they are not connected to a crime, organizers said artists will melt the firearms down to create a sculpture for the city.

City officials said they plan to release more specific information next week about participation and the number and type of guns that were collected.