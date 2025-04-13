Watch Now
Person critically injured after Richmond shooting, police say

Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, April 13, 2025
Richmond Police generic.PNG
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Richmond's East End early Sunday morning.

Richmond Police said a gunshot victim walked into an area hospital with an injury considered life-threatening just before 2 a.m.

Officers said the crime scene was located in the 1900 block of Redd Street. That is in the Mosby Court public housing neighborhood.

Major Crimes detectives are investigating, officials said.

No additional details were available at last check.

The shooting comes after a man was killed in Richmond's Fairfield Court early Saturday morning.

April has been a violent month, adding four homicide investigations to the 2025 total of 17, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

