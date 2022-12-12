Watch Now
Fire evacuates Quality Inn in Richmond

Posted at 7:26 PM, Dec 11, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. – Crews are investigating what sparked a fire at the Quality Inn on Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters, who were called to the inn just before 4:30 p.m., said fire started on the building’s second floor.

Crews to force entry into several rooms to make sure everyone made it out safely.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

