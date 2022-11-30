Police ask for tips after deadly crash on Richmond's Southside

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are asking for tips in a deadly crash on Richmond's Southside over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Semmes Avenue just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 for a report of a crash that resulted in a fatality, according to officials with Richmond Police.

"The crash is under investigation by the Richmond Police Departments’ Crash Team," police said in a news release Wednesday.

The victim's name was not released.

No additional details about the crash were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the wreck is urged to call RPD Crash Team Investigator J. DeBoard at 804-646-1709 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-646-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.