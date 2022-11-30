Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police ask for tips after deadly crash on Richmond's Southside

Richmond top stories and weather November 30, 2022
Richmond Police Cruiser Classic Day Crime Generic
Posted at 5:21 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 17:28:35-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are asking for tips in a deadly crash on Richmond's Southside over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Semmes Avenue just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 for a report of a crash that resulted in a fatality, according to officials with Richmond Police.

"The crash is under investigation by the Richmond Police Departments’ Crash Team," police said in a news release Wednesday.

The victim's name was not released.

No additional details about the crash were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the wreck is urged to call RPD Crash Team Investigator J. DeBoard at 804-646-1709 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-646-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

Funeral arrangements for Congressman Donald McEachin announced The moments that shaped Donald McEachin’s political career Classic Richmond Christmas: Watch the 1992 Richmond Christmas Parade Main Street Station will be featured in new postal stamp collection How you can help JP Jumpers jump for joy this Christmas Creative Nate is interested in writing a new ending for himself Rain ends Wednesday; gusty winds continue Baby snow leopard born at Metro Richmond Zoo This Virginia nonprofit is on a mission to help small businesses get started Eight months after Fox fire, all fire code violations within RPS are fixed

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone