Vigil honors 'confident, feisty and special' Huguenot High senior killed

RICHMOND, Va. – Family, friends and loved ones are mourning the loss of a Huguenot High School senior killed in a car wreck last week on Richmond’s Southside last weekend.

A vigil was held to honor Josie Cox at Canoe Run Park Sunday after the teen died in a crash in the 2200 block of Semmes Avenue just on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Those who knew and loved Cox gathered to pray and share memories of the teen, whose family described as "confident, feisty and special."

“One of the things I can say about the young lady is that she set the tone for other students and other people to really live by,” one man said.

A service for cox will be held at the United Nations Church next week.

Police asked for tips in the case and said the wreck was being investigated by the department’s crash team.

No details concerning the circumstances of the crash were released.

