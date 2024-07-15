How you can help Nottoway build a new animal shelter

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. – A community effort is underway to build a new animal shelter in Nottoway County.

On Saturday, the Nottoway CARES nonprofit will hold a fundraiser for the new shelter.

Blackstone veterinarian Anne Carr is part of the group that's been working to raise funds for a new shelter since 2019.

So far, she says the organization has raised more than $524,000, but Carr says they still need more money, as building costs continue to increase. What the group raises will go directly to the county to help pay for the new facility.

Dr. Carr adds the need for a new animal shelter in Nottoway runs deep, as the current facility just isn't able to handle the increasing number of animals coming in.

"It's long overdue that we need a new building that can handle not only taking care of the animals in a clean and sanitary and legal way, but that need to invite the public in and say, look, these animals need homes, and you need a dog or a cat," explained Carr. "Let's get this done."

Saturday's fundraiser will take place at The Inn at Blackstone.

The event is free and open to the public, as well as their fur babies.

The event will feature delicious bites from a local food truck, auctions from local artists, plus cornhole, music and crafts.

Blackstone Animal Clinic will also be at the Inn microchipping pets for a reduced fee.

The fundraiser runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

