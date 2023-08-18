Owner of Richmond towing company, accused of stealing cars and quickly selling, denied bond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The owner of a towing company charged in a months-long investigation was denied bond during her first appearance in Richmond Circuit Court Friday.

Sherral Crawley was arraigned on 17 counts of motor vehicle theft, involving 16 alleged victims, as Richmond Police allege that starting in the summer of 2020, Crawley’s company, No Limit Towing, began illegally towing vehicles from private lots and instead of holding onto to them as dictated by state law — would demolish or sell the cars, sometimes in as quickly as a day.

She was indicted by a grand jury on Aug. 7.

Richmond Police

Crawley turned herself in to police Thursday and told the judge, who read each of the charges against her, that she had only learned about the indictments through news reports.

When asked by the judge if she an attorney, Crawley said she had spoken to one by phone and told her to turn herself in, say that this was a civil matter, and request a personal recognizance bond.

She then told the court that she denied wrongdoing and said that she owned a towing company and did not steal anything. She added this was a civil matter.

"My right hand before you, before God," said Crawley.

Richmond Police

Judge Melvin Hughes told Crawley she was facing felonies and it was a criminal matter.

Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney John Jung told the court he was opposed to bond for Crawley because of the charges she was facing and said she already has 22 felony convictions on her record.

Judge Hughes denied Crawley bond and told her to retain an attorney and set her case for the docket call on September 5.

While police have only charged Crawley with 17 counts, they said they believe their could be more alleged victims and asked people who believe they were to contact detectives.

Anyone who thinks they were a victim of No Limit Towing, located at 4505 Richmond Highway on the Southside, should call Richmond Police Detective Sergeant Castrinos at 804-646-1144.

Anyone with questions about towing companies and overcharging fees should call the Office of the Attorney General at 804-786-2042.

Towing fees legal in the City of Richmond when towed from private property without the owner’s consent:



Initial fees should not exceed $135 for weekdays and non-holidays during the day (8am-7pm)



Initial fees should not exceed $160 for weekends and holidays, or during evening hours (7pm -8am)



Fees for storage should not exceed $45 per day



A $50 fee can be charged after a vehicle has been stored for more than 72 hours



Drop fees should not exceed $40



An after-hours release fee of $35 for retrieval of a vehicle during evening hours (7pm – 8am)

Richmond Police

No other fees, to include: credit card charge fees, fuel fees, mileage fees or equipment fees are permitted.

Towing fees pursuant to Virginia code § 46.2-1233:

No hookup and initial towing fees of any passenger car shall exceed $150.



An additional fee of $30 may be charged during nights or weekends.



Localities can set and enforce initial towing fees at a lower price, should they wish.

Concerned about being overcharged?

File a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General using this consumer protection complaint:

www.oag.state.va.us or call the Consumer Protection Hotline: 1-800-552-9963 or (804) 786-2042