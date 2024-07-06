When nightly lane closures will begin on Interstate 95 south in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews will begin nightly lane closures on I-95 south for several miles near Doswell starting next week.

VDOT officials said crews will install a jersey wall barrier between mile markers 94 and 96 Tuesday, July 9 through Friday, July 12.

Double lane closures are slated for Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. A single lane closure is scheduled for Wednesday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The work is weather permitting, officials said.

