Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Detectives seek 2nd driver in Chamberlayne Avenue crash after woman's body found in road

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, Dec. 3
Richmond Police
Posted at 8:40 PM, Dec 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-03 20:46:27-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a driver after a 64-year-old woman died after being hit by a car on Richmond's Northside Friday night.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for a report of a person hit just before 9:30 p.m., according to Tracy Walker with Richmond Police.

"Officers arrived and located an adult female who had been struck by a vehicle lying in the northbound travel lane," Walker said. "She was unresponsive and pronounced dead on scene."

The Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of death of the victim, who was identified as Nancy Johnson.

Walker said that while one driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police believe a second vehicle was involved.

"Detectives are asking for the community’s help to provide additional information," Walker said.

Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator Detective Drago at 804-646-1369 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

Richmonders surprised with stocking stuffers to 'spread some holiday cheer' Sunshine, but cooler for Sunday Richmond prepares for 39th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade Richmond Sheriff addresses jail safety challenges Chesterfield family desperate as they head into another holiday without heat How you can help Richmond pets in need find a home for the holidays Watch as Richmond teachers react to kind classroom surprise COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate is 10.5%; new cases up 56% 🎄Watch replay of Dominion Energy Christmas Parade Why Mr. Christmas is unplugging his 'Tacky Lights'

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone