Moving Honors Procession honors EMS workers who died in line of duty

Posted at 1:01 PM, Jul 19, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. – The Moving Honors Procession, which honors emergency medical services heroes who died in the line of duty, stopped at the Richmond Ambulance Authority headquarters on Wednesday.

A specially decorated ambulance housed the Tree of Life memorial, which carriers he names of new honorees. It allows friends, family and communities to recognize fallen EMS professionals and raise awareness about their vital role in society.

"I want them to all take away of help supporting those family members to always keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” Moving Honors Crew Chief Megan Haberkamp said. “Those loved ones went in on someone's worst day and trying to make it better, and unfortunately, didn't make it home."

The procession, which started on July 5 in Seattle and madeg 22 stops in 18 different states, arrived at its final destination in Arlington on Thursday. The stop is in preparation for the National EMS Memorial Service activities, which includes a bike ride and a formal ceremony to honor fallen EMS professionals.

The annual tradition began in 2020, but this was the first time the procession stopped in Richmond.

