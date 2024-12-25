Parents offer $100,000 reward for information about missing Virginia teen who ran away after therapy

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The search for 17-year-old Mitchell Leahey, a missing senior at Hanover High School, continued into Christmas Eve.

A CODI alert was issued by Virginia State Police last week after Mitchell ran away following a family therapy session.

His parents, Patrick and Katherine Leahey, reported that Mitchell left with only the clothes on his back and no personal belongings

"We chased him for a while, but he’s much faster than us," Patrick Leahey said, explaining that Mitchell hopped a fence and vanished.

The family's concern grows as low temperatures sweep through the area.

“He had nothing on him—no phone, no wallet, no debit card, no cash, not even a jacket," Katherine Leahey said.

Since the incident, friends, family members, and community volunteers have joined in the search efforts.

“He ran in the direction of Genworth Financial in the Broad Glenside area," his father said.

Family members have been knocking on doors and distributing flyers in hopes of finding leads.

In an effort to encourage anyone with information to come forward, the Leahey family is offering a $100,000 reward for Mitchell's safe return.

"The reward is what you’d give up for your kid; it’s everything," Patrick Leahey said. “That reward is so that anyone who might’ve thought it’s a good idea to just hold this kid with me would come forward and just say, ‘No, I’m going to take him to a hospital or call 911 and get him back home.’”

His parents reiterated their main hope: to see their son safely return home.

"He’s not dangerous; he’s not a threat to anyone. He’s just a kid that had a bad day and needs to come home," Patrick Leahey said.

The family’s message is clear:

“Come home. It’ll be our message until we see him again, and we’ll be out looking every day until he comes home. Just come home. We love him so much; we just want him back," Patrick said.

If you have any information about Mitchell’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or call 911.

