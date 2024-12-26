Watch Now
Missing Henrico teenager found safely in Florida days after police issued CODI Alert

The search for 17-year-old Mitchell Leahey continued into Christmas Eve. A CODI alert was issued by Virginia State Police after Mitchell ran away following a family therapy session.
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A missing Henrico County teenager has been found safe nearly a week after a CODI Alert was issued to help bring him home.

Police confirmed to CBS 6 that Mitchell Leahey was found safely on Thursday in Collier County, Florida.
A CODI alert was issued by Virginia State Police last week after Mitchell ran away following a family therapy session.

His parents, Patrick and Katherine Leahey, said Mitchell left with only the clothes on his back and no personal belongings. CBS 6 spoke with them after they announced a $100,000 reward was being offered for Mitchell's safe return.

"The reward is what you’d give up for your kid; it’s everything," Patrick Leahey said. “That reward is so that anyone who might’ve thought it’s a good idea to just hold this kid with me would come forward and just say, ‘No, I’m going to take him to a hospital or call 911 and get him back home.’”

Police said Mitchell is in the process of being reunited with his family.

This is a developing story and CBS 6 is working to learn more. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

