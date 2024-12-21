Henrico police searching for missing 17-year-old boy

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico police are searching for a missing teenager.

Mitchell Harrison Leahey, 17, was last seen at 5:20 p.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Dickens Road.

Mitchell has red hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Henrico County Police Department at 804-501-5000 or 911.

