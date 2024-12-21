Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Henrico police searching for missing 17-year-old boy

Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico police are searching for a missing teenager.

Mitchell Harrison Leahey, 17, was last seen at 5:20 p.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Dickens Road.

Mitchell has red hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Henrico County Police Department at 804-501-5000 or 911.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone