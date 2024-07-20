Missing 70-year-old Ashland woman has Tasmanian devil tattoo, police say

ASHLAND, Va. -- Police are asking for the public's help finding a 70-year-old woman last seen Saturday afternoon on Route 1 in Ashland, Virginia.

Marie Horton was last seen in the 400 block of South Washington Highway (Route 1), which is not far from the Advance Auto Parts and the GMC dealership, at 3:30 p.m., according to Ashland Police. She was reported missing at 3:40 p.m., police said.

Police described Horton as a white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She has blue eyes and gray hair.

The 70-year-old was last seen wearing an orange and purple top and black pants.

Ashland Police Marie Horton

Officials said Horton has a breast cancer survivor ribbon tattoo on her left arm and a Tasmanian devil tattoo on her right arm.

"At this point in the investigation no foul play is suspected; however, Horton’s family and the Ashland Police are concerned for her well-being," police said.

If you have information about Horton’s whereabouts, call the Ashland Police Department at 804-365-6140.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

