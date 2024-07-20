Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Missing 70-year-old Ashland woman has Tasmanian devil tattoo, police say

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, July 20
Marie Horton
Posted at 7:10 PM, Jul 20, 2024

ASHLAND, Va. -- Police are asking for the public's help finding a 70-year-old woman last seen Saturday afternoon on Route 1 in Ashland, Virginia.

Marie Horton was last seen in the 400 block of South Washington Highway (Route 1), which is not far from the Advance Auto Parts and the GMC dealership, at 3:30 p.m., according to Ashland Police. She was reported missing at 3:40 p.m., police said.

Police described Horton as a white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She has blue eyes and gray hair.

The 70-year-old was last seen wearing an orange and purple top and black pants.

Marie Horton
Marie Horton

Officials said Horton has a breast cancer survivor ribbon tattoo on her left arm and a Tasmanian devil tattoo on her right arm.

"At this point in the investigation no foul play is suspected; however, Horton’s family and the Ashland Police are concerned for her well-being," police said.

If you have information about Horton’s whereabouts, call the Ashland Police Department at 804-365-6140.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

📱More Hanover news from WTVR.com

Should Biden step down? Here’s what Virginia's senators think Tech outage led to a ‘bit of stress,’ but also camaraderie at RIC, man says How Ashland, Virginia came to have one of the best Main Streets in America Volunteer with Make-A-Wish: Make a dream come true for a sick child Hanover among 5 other Central Virginia school systems seeking superintendents Fix for Va. veteran families tuition program is 'step in the right direction' Superintendent resigns amid Hanover school board's 'new goals and objectives' Why Virginia lawmakers say they try to not get personal while debating policy Expert: 'Junk on social media' is 'multiplying' after assassination attempt New billboard warns of 'worst nightmare' for Virginia mother

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone