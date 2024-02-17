RPD warning drivers to take valuables after spike in Manchester car break-ins

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thieves have been targeting cars parked at apartment complexes in the Manchester district of Richmond, and now police say lately even cars in parking garages have been hit.

They also say that some of the items stolen are concerning.

Old Manchester is an area roaring with revitalization, new construction, and gentrification.

But lately, Richmond police say it's also been an area in the bullseye of theft from car thieves smashing windows and going after items left in sight.

"I think they were looking at a backpack. My RPS backpack was on the seat and I guess they were looking for a laptop, but luckily I had it with me grading papers."

Richmond teacher Nicholas Peterson learned a tough life lesson that was definitely not in his plans.

"The estimate I got was $1,100, my deductible is $2,000 so I don't think I'll go through insurance,” Peterson said. “We just went through the holidays so I don't have the money right now. I'll just have to wait for a little bit. I do have people offering to help, that's just not my way."

What is concerning the Richmond Police Department most - is that sources tell CBS 6 that several weapons have been stolen.

They believe they are most likely in the hands of juvenile offenders considering that's who police believe the thieves are.

Over 20 cars hit within a week - detectives are sifting through different angles of surveillance video - trying to get ahead of what could be the next weekend wave.

"I love the kids of this city and I want the best for them especially if firearms are being taken,” Peterson said. “That leads to larger trouble and I don't want that for them. I hope they get their act right and through love and support from this community, we get them back on the right track."

Police are asking those who park their cars in Manchester to take all valuables with them and they also recommend removing chargers and loose change from plain view.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

